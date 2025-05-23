Hollywood Man Arrested After Exposing Himself and Assaulting Child at Chancellors Run Park

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to the Chancellors Run Park, located on Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported suspicious person.

911 callers reported a black male was exposing himself to children with multiple parents attempting to detain the subject on the ground.

Upon arrival, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Geric encountered the subject, later identified as Dalton Matthew Locklar age 28 of Hollywood, Maryland, who reportedly had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath and was found with his pants unzipped.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack along with Deputies made contact with three witnesses who told police they had been alerted by their children that a man at the pavilion was behaving inappropriately and was exposing himself to the minors.

The witnesses stated that when told, they rushed to the pavilion, confronted Locklar, and restrained him until law enforcement arrived. During this time, a physical altercation reportedly occurred.

Two minor victims provided statements to law enforcement on scene.

One female juvenile victim reported that Locklar had followed her and her friends through the park which made them feel uncomfortable so they left the pavilion and went to the bleachers. Victim 1 stated that while hiding behind a tree, she saw Locklar masturbating, and later on, during the physical altercation involving the parents and Locklar, she claimed Locklar ran at her and grabbed her by the hair.

A second female juvenile victim said she saw Locklar in the corner of the pavilion “staring at her.” She described that he then exposed himself and began walking toward her. The victim gave a detailed physical description of the exposure and the suspect.

Locklar has been charged with the following and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he continues to be held on a no bond status.

Indecent Exposure (CR 11-107): A misdemeanor that may carry up to 3 years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine. This charge involves willfully exposing one’s private parts in a public space.

Assault – Second Degree (CR 3-203): A more serious charge that may result in up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or a $2,500 fine. This applies to physical injury or offensive contact without consent.