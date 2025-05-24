Lusby Man Charged with 42 Animal Control Violations After Dog Attack

Calvin Foote Jr., 42, of Lusby, has been charged with 42 separate animal control violations related to his Rottweiler, Ace, following a dog attack in December 2024 and a months-long investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. According to court documents, Foote faces 21 counts of failing to license a dangerous animal and 21 counts of failing to provide proper training, in violation of Calvert County Code 7-9-103A(2)(b) and 7-9-103A(2)(f). Each charge carries a $100 penalty.

The investigation began on December 10, 2024, when an adult female victim reported being attacked while jogging with her dog on Stock Drive near Laurel Drive. The victim told Animal Control Officer Bell-Bussler that a Rottweiler-type dog bit her and her dog. She said the dog’s owners shouted its name—Ace—during the incident. As a result of the attack, she sought treatment at Calvert Medical Center Emergency Room for a bruised ribcage and reported that her dog was limping. Later that day, ACO Bell-Bussler and a Calvert County deputy made contact with Foote, who admitted to letting Ace outside that morning without a leash or electric collar. He told officers, “I went back inside my residence and forgot that I left Ace outside,” and said he was alerted to the incident by neighbors who told him, “Your dog Ace is attacking a woman and her dog.”

Foote was served with a Dangerous Dog Designation Letter following the incident and said he would appeal the designation. His appeal was heard on January 15, 2025, and denied by the Calvert County Animal Matters Hearing Board, which upheld Ace’s classification as a dangerous animal. Foote then began submitting evidence of compliance, including proof of a muzzle, leash, and insurance policy, and told authorities he had scheduled training sessions for Ace. On January 29, 2025, Foote informed ACO Bell-Bussler that he had paid for a training session at Petco. However, Petco later confirmed that he never attended the training or rescheduled it. When contacted again on April 30, 2025, Foote said the training would be completed in two weeks. He was told he must provide a certificate of completion, and he responded that he understood.

Despite stating on May 15, 2025, that the training had been completed, Foote admitted during the same conversation that it had not, in fact, been done. As a result, Foote was charged for each day from April 30 through May 19, 2025, for both failing to license Ace and failing to complete the required training. All 42 charges stem from these alleged daily violations.

A preliminary inquiry is scheduled for July 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 2 at the Calvert District Court. Foote has been summoned and must appear or face a potential warrant for his arrest. The case remains open according to court records filed on May 21, 2025.

