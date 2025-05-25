Maryland State Police Investigating Armed Robbery at California Sheetz

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 1:10 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the Sheetz located at 22711 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

911 callers reported a black male armed with a firearm committed a robbery before fleeing on foot.

EMS responded for one employee suffering a panic attack, however, the patient signed care refusal forms and was not transported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Centreville Barrack responded and are investigating the robbery. A K9 track was conducted which yielded negative results.

Video footage was obtained from multiple different businesses along with video from Sheetz.

