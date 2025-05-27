UPDATE: Police Seeking Identity of Armed Robbery Suspect Who Stole Candy Bar and Cash from California Sheetz

UPDATE 5/27/2025: On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 1:07am, Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the Sheetz gas station located 22711 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619 for the report of an armed robbery.

A black male, wearing a gray shirt, camouflage bandana (covering his face) and jeans, entered the Sheetz and brandished a handgun at the employees behind the counter, demanding money.

Over $300.00 was stolen from the cash register, along with a Twix candy bar.

The suspect then fled the Sheetz on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or the suspect should contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 25-MSP-016504.

5/25/2025: On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 1:10 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the Sheetz located at 22711 Three Notch Road in California, for the reported armed robbery involving a firearm.

911 callers reported a black male armed with a firearm committed a robbery before fleeing on foot.

EMS responded for one employee suffering a panic attack, however, the patient signed care refusal forms and was not transported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown and Centreville Barrack responded and are investigating the robbery. A K9 track was conducted which yielded negative results.

Video footage was obtained from multiple different businesses along with video from Sheetz.

