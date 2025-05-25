VIDEO: Firetruck Struck by Vehicle While Providing Barrier Protection on Scene of Crash

May 25, 2025

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 3:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Prince George’s County Fire Department Engine 830 from Landover Hills responded to the scene to find multiple vehicles involved.

A short time after EMS transported two patients to an area hospital, a vehicle struck the rear of the engine.

All fire and emergency medical personnel reported no injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photos courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.




