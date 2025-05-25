3-Year-Old Flown to Children’s Center After Near Drowning Incident at Point Lookout State Park

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Point Lookout State Park Beach in Point Lookout, for the reported near drowning.

Emergency medical services arrived to find the 3-year-old male was out of the water and conscious, with family members reporting they pulled the child out of the water after just a few seconds.

A helicopter was requested to transported the child to an area Children’s Center for precautionary reasons and due to an unknown amount of water inhaled.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command landed nearby with Trooper 7 and transported the child to the an area Children’s Center.

In a drowning situation, every second counts, and understanding what to do can save a life. Never leave children unattended near water. Adults should remain within arm’s reach of children in the water

Responding to a Drowning Incident:

Alert Lifeguard: If a lifeguard is present, alert them immediately. Rescue: Remove the person from the water without endangering yourself. Call 911: If someone else is present, have them call 911 while you rescue the person. CPR: If you know CPR, provide 2 minutes of CPR before calling 911. Rescue Breathing: If you don’t know CPR, call 911, and a call-taker will guide you through rescue breathing and CPR. AED: If available, use an AED if needed