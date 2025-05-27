Mechanicsville Man Charged After Drug Possession and Traffic Violations in Leonardtown

Joseph Louis Herbert, 68, of Mechanicsville, was arrested on May 20, 2025, and now faces a series of criminal and traffic charges following a late-night traffic stop in Leonardtown, according to court records and law enforcement statements.

The charges against Herbert include:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (misdemeanor)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Altering Physical Evidence (misdemeanor)

Illegal Littering from a Vehicle (misdemeanor)

Driving Without a License

Driving While Suspended and Revoked

Displaying Unauthorized Registration Plates

Driving an Uninsured and Unregistered Vehicle

Multiple Other Traffic Violations

Deputy Bradley Kirscht of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 11:15 p.m. on May 20, 2025, he observed a blue 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van with a modified loud exhaust traveling on Loveville Road. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and continued erratically, prompting a traffic stop attempt.

As the deputy activated emergency lights and later the siren, the driver—identified as Herbert—was seen allegedly discarding items out of the driver’s window while continuing on Independence Drive. Herbert eventually stopped near Barnes Court and was detained without incident.

Officers recovered two metal smoking devices, a broken glass smoking pipe, and a lighter from the roadside.

Additional items discovered inside the vehicle included:

A white rock substance believed to be crack cocaine

A plastic container and straw with suspected drug residue

Trace amounts of the suspected drug on the driver’s seat and floor

According to the police report, the vehicle had mismatched registration plates and was found to be both uninsured and unregistered. Herbert reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident.

Herbert was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance following a bail review hearing on May 22, 2025.