Local First Responders Honored with Maryland Star of Life Award for Life-Saving Rescue of Teenanger

Earlier this month during the annual EMS Week (May 18-24,), a coalition of local emergency responders from the Department of Emergency Services Career EMS, Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad received the prestigious Maryland Star of Life Award.

Presented by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS), the Star of Life Award honors EMS personnel across the state who demonstrate extraordinary acts of heroism, clinical excellence, and teamwork in the line of duty.

Each year, MIEMSS evaluates notable calls for service from the prior calendar year to select recipients for this coveted award.

November 6, 2024: A Life-Saving Response – The award recognizes the exceptional response of these teams to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on November 6, 2024, at 5:02 PM. The incident involved a single vehicle that veered off the roadway and struck a tree, entrapping a 16-year-old male passenger with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Off-duty members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, upon hearing the dispatch, responded immediately. Upon arrival, they initiated patient care and activated the Maryland State Police Aviation Command even before EMS units arrived—actions that proved critical.

Crews from the Mechanicsville and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments arrived shortly thereafter and conducted a complex extrication of the unconscious teen. Paramedics and EMTs from St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services performed a rapid trauma assessment and administered advanced life support to stabilize the patient.

Thanks to this seamless and skilled coordination, the patient was airlifted to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he received specialized care. Remarkably, the patient regained consciousness enroute and is now recovering at home.

In communities like St. Mary’s County, the need for rapid and expert prehospital care is especially critical due to the distance to trauma centers (Prince George’s County, Baltimore or Washington D.C.) The November 6 call exemplifies how strong inter-agency cooperation and decisive action can save lives—even in the most challenging conditions.

The Maryland Star of Life Award serves as a powerful reminder of the value of trained EMS professionals and their unwavering commitment to community service. These responders not only embody the highest standards of emergency medical care but also the compassion and courage that define public safety.

