



Last week, the 18th Annual St. Mary’s County Cadet Fire, Rescue, and EMS Awards Banquet was held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. This banquet honors high school students that attend the James Forrest Tech Center Fire and EMS program.

In the first year of the program the students are taught EMT and in the second year of the program the students complete Fire and Rescue Courses

Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department – Members Bella Giampetroni was recognized for completing her 2nd year of the program this year. She will also be graduating High School this week!

Madison Trossbach was recognized for completing her first year of the program and also placing 3rd overall in her class.

We are extremely proud of both of them and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. We would also like to congratulate all the other cadets that completed the courses along side our members as well and to the other award winners in each program. Keep up the good work and welcome to the best job in the world.

Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad – We are incredibly proud of the eight members from our department who participated in the program:

Jason Alvey – EMT (First Place) Andrew Scrivener – EMT Brodey Stauffer – EMT Travis Browne – Fire Program Aaron Combs (also representing HVFD) – Fire Program (Excellence in Action Award) Andrew Jones (also representing BDVFD) – Fire Program (Motivated Leadership Award – Class Leader) Kermit Tillet (also representing RVFD) – Fire Program (3rd Place) Kaitlyn Vollmer – Fire Program (2nd Place)

We wish you all the very best as you embark on your careers as volunteers and career responders. You are truly the future of these departments and this county, and we eagerly anticipate your efforts and contributions!

Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department – President Bean and Asst. Chief Hayden attended the annual Fire and EMS Cadet Program Banquet. We would like to Congratulate Firefighter Mason Allen on receiving 1st Place in his class for Fire and Rescue!

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department – Firefighters Tyler Dodge and Kermit Tillett, and Firefighter/NREMT (National Registry) Chris McBride.

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department – Among the cadets to be recognized for their completion of the program, were our own Hollywood Firefighters: Rachael Montfort, Jason Scully, and Aaron Combs- who also received the Excellence In Action award.