One Arrest Made and Two Transported to Hospital After Knife Attack in Waldorf

On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 10500 block of Shooting Star Lane in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing with serious injuries.

911 callers reported a 37-year-old female had a stab/laceration wound to the hand while reporting “the hand is almost falling off.”

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim was conscious alert and breathing with a serious hand injury. Emergency medical services transported the patient to an area hospital.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. A 55-year-old Waldorf woman was arrested with additional charges pending.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.