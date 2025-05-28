UPDATE: Critical Missing Hollywood Woman Located Safe

UPDATE 5/28/2025: Catherine has been located and is safe. Thank you for your assistance and sharing.

5/27/2025: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating a critical missing person.

Catherine Johnson 54-year-old female went missing in the morning hours of May 27th, 2025, and was last seen in the area of Maple Valley Lane in Hollywood.

Catherine Anne Johnson may be driving a 2016 silver Chevrolet Equinox bearing Maryland registration plates.

Please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with any information.