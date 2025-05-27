UPDATE: 41-Year-Old Man Killed in Bryans Road After 4-Wheeler Strikes Tree

UPDATE 5/27/2025: On May 26, at approximately 11:28 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2700 block of Shiloh Church Road in Bryans Road, MD, for the report of a motor vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver was operating an ATV when he struck a tree. Officers rendered first aid, but the driver was later pronounced deceased.

He was identified as Nathan Ellsworth Proctor, 41, of Bryans Road.

During the investigation, officers learned that an unknown person had removed the ATV, believed to be a red YFZ 450 or similar model, before the officers’ arrival.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the ATV to contact Cpl. Fenlon at 301-609-6227. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.



On Monday, May 26, 2025, at approximately 11:28 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 2700 block of Shiloh Church Road in Bryans Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a 4-wheeler with one not breathing.

911 callers reported their adult male family member struck a tree with an ATV and was not breathing with one subject performing CPR.

First Responders arrived on the scene to confirm CPR in progress with a 42-year-old male not breathing with obvious head injuries.

Approximately 12 minutes after dispatch, First Responders reported they obtained ROSC and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was launched, however, prior to their arrival, they were cancelled due to CPR being in progress again.

Emergency medical services pronounced the victim deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police are continuing the crash investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

(Return of Spontaneous Circulation) refers to the resumption of a sustained heartbeat and blood flow following cardiac arrest, often as a result of effective CPR and defibrillation. Achieving ROSC is a critical milestone in resuscitation, as it indicates that the heart has started to beat on its own again. It marks the transition from active resuscitation to post-resuscitation care, where efforts focus on stabilizing the patient and preventing further cardiac events or complications.)