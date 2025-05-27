One Flown Out, One Other Injured After Head-on Collision in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Benswood Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Prior to the arrival of fire and rescue personnel, due to the nature of multiple 911 callers reporting one vehicle possibly overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision with no entrapment and no vehicles overturned.

Emergency medical services evaluated three patients on the scene and requested a helicopter for a 38-year-old male.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the St. Mary’s County airport to meet with Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, who transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

