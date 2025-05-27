Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Involving Stolen Hyundai with 5 Juveniles

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported motor vehicle collision with a possible disturbance on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at approximately 4:38 p.m. around MacArthur Boulevard and South Poteat Court in California, MD.

While enroute, a deputy observed a group of five juveniles walking away from the vicinity of the reported incident.

The reporting party, the driver of a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, advised that her vehicle had been struck by a silver Hyundai Sonata.

Following the collision, four male juveniles and one female juvenile reportedly exited the Hyundai and fled on foot.

Further investigation revealed that the Hyundai Sonata had been reported stolen in Charles County. A witness’s description matched the group of juveniles seen by the responding deputy. Additional deputies assisted in locating and detaining the individuals.

All five juveniles were apprehended in a non-custodial manner and later released to the custody of a guardian.

Law enforcement agencies are prohibited from publicly identifying a juvenile, even when charged as an adult, due to legal protections safeguarding the juvenile’s identity throughout the judicial process.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Thomas Dewey #441 at 301-475-4200, ext. 8132, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.