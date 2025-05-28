Leonardtown’s Got Talent – Now Accepting Auditions!

Submit Your Talent by July 10th for a Chance to Shine on Stage

Do you have a hidden talent or a show-stopping skill? Now’s your chance to step into the spotlight! The Town of Leonardtown is excited to announce that audition submissions are officially open for the first-ever Leonardtown’s Got Talent — a community-wide talent competition designed to showcase the incredible performers of St. Mary’s County.

From now through July 10th, local residents are invited to submit a short audition video for a chance to perform live in Leonardtown’s Got Talent on August 9th.

The winning act will earn the opportunity to open the stage at Leonardtown’s Labor Day Concert with fireworks, one of the town’s most anticipated annual concerts.

The competition is open to individuals and groups age 13 and older who reside in St. Mary’s County. All acts must be family-friendly, and performances can include a wide range of talents — from singing and dancing to comedy, magic, instrumental performances, and more.

How to Enter: Submit a 30–90 second audition video that introduces your act.

One submission per act (group members may not submit multiple entries for the same act). Final performances (if selected) must be no longer than 5 minutes.

Submissions and full contest details are available online at: www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/talentshow

Performers will be evaluated based on skill, creativity, stage presence, and entertainment value by a panel of local performing arts professionals.

So whether you’ve been performing for years or are ready to take your talents public for the first time, now is your moment. Submit your audition today and show Leonardtown what you’ve got!