Great Mills High Students Shine Bright in STEM Pitch Competition Sponsored by Carolyn E. Parker Foundation

In a night filled with boundless potential, innovation, and hope, students from Great Mills High School lit up the room at the Pitch for Your Pocket, STEM competition hosted by the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation.

The early Spring 2025 event concluded with the awarding of 7 student innovators, ready to bring their bold ideas to life.

The winners were:

Evan Walsh (senior)

Braden Gutekunst ( senior)

Owen Delwiche ( senior)

Abril Esparza (year 11)

Angela Hou (year 11)

Rishi Sheth (year 11)

Aarav Sharma (year 11)

These individuals cumulatively walked away with $5,000 to help bring their vision to life, and more importantly, students received valuable mentorship to continue developing their projects.

The evening was not just about presentations – it was a celebration of the brilliance and resilience of the youth who showed up with passion, creativity, and confidence. As each student pitched their project, they revealed technical know-how and belief in their ability to shape the future.

While the funding is a milestone, the true victory lies in the competence, confidence, and recognition gained by each student.

“This was more than just a Pitch for Your Pocket STEM competition – it was an affirmation of what they are capable of contributing to our community,” said Adrienne M. Somerville, founder of the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation.

“Pitch night was truly inspiring. These students did not just deliver pitches – they delivered purpose, passion, and the promise of a better tomorrow. They are our future leaders, and their level-up time is now,” said Somerville.

It Takes a Village

This inspiring initiative was made possible through the collaborative spirit of educators, mentors, and community leaders. Their insights and support helped shape an unforgettable evening. Special thanks are extended to:

Principal BeeJay Dothard, whose leadership at Great Mills High continues to set the tone for student excellence.

Latoya Carroll and Amber Cunningham, Career Advisors at Great Mills High, for their tireless work encouraging students to dream big and take bold steps;

An esteemed panel of judges and coaches, including:

Ed Rule – Naval Systems, Inc. (NSI)

– Naval Systems, Inc. (NSI) Sybol Anderson – Leadership Southern Maryland

– Leadership Southern Maryland Stephen Doragh – Naval Air Systems Command

– Naval Air Systems Command Michele DeMoss-Coward – Coach

– Coach Sam Coward – Coach

The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation, Empowering the Next Generation

Founded in honor of a trailblazer in her own right, Ms. Carolyn E. Parker, the Foundation continues to champion young minds in STEM and Mentoring, especially those often underrepresented in the field. Through events like Pitch for Your Pocket, the Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) Non-Profit Organization, creates opportunities for students to be seen, heard, and invested in.

A Call to Action

As the excitement from these awards lingers, Somerville encourages community members to get involved: “Let this be your invitation to join us – as a sponsor, a coach, or simply an advocate for the next generation. The power to shift their paradigm and shape their trajectory is in our hands.”

Once again, the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation has proven that when a community comes together to believe in its youth, the result is nothing short of transformational.