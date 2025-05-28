Donald Swanson, Jr, 87, of Mechanicsville, MD, suddenly passed away on May 19, 2025. On January 21, 1938, Donald was born in Upper Marlboro, MD, to Donald and Ora Swanson.

For most of his life, Donald worked as an electrician. His dedication to his craft was evident in the countless homes and businesses he helped illuminate, always ensuring the safety and satisfaction of his clients. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and a warm, friendly demeanor, Donald was highly respected in his community.

On July 1, 1960, Donald married the love of his life, Claudette. The two were blessed with three children: Donna Herbert (Charles) of Hughesville, MD, Karen Ferguson (Michael) of Clayton, NC, and Donald Swanson of Mechanicsville, MD.

In his free time, Donald enjoyed watching his favorite football team the Redskins, watching NASCAR and western movies, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, and his siblings Sissy Smith, Frances Randall, Elizabeth Webb, William Swanson, and Agnes Jordan. He is survived by his children, his sister Mary Jane Swan, and his grandchildren Rebecca Pitcher (Brian), Charles Herbert IV, Emily Herbert, and Michael Ferguson. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Jamie Bateman (Trystin), Haley Pitcher, Brian Pitcher, Jr., and Ava Herbert, as well as great-great-grandchildren Evelynn Bateman and Wyatt Bateman.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Joe Orlando. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road in Mechanicsville, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.