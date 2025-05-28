Mary Lynn Whetstine, beloved mother, devoted friend, and dedicated community member, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025. She was born on June 20, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to Joseph and Madeline Morningstar and was their only child.

A proud graduate with a bachelor’s degree, Mary Lynn built a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant, serving the Southern Maryland community with integrity and compassion for many years.

Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James William Perry, Jr., who passed in 2002; and her husband, Bruce Edward Whetstine, who died in 2017. Despite these profound losses, she remained a source of strength and love for her surviving family.

She is survived by her loving children: Virginia Perry of Bowie, Maryland; Daniel E. Whetstine and his wife Michelle of La Plata, Maryland; and Dorothy Whetstine Vallandingham of Midlothian, Virginia. She was also a devoted pet parent to her cherished labradoodles, Dino and the late Leo.

Mary Lynn’s warmth extended beyond her family and work. She was a proud member of the Kiwanis, the Moose Lodge and the Mechanicsville Optimists. She was an active volunteer with the Christmas in April campaign, always giving her time to improve the lives of those around her.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A graveside service will be held at a later date at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 44078 St. Andrews Church Road, California, Maryland 20619.

Mary Lynn Whetstine will be remembered for her resilience, her generous heart, and the love she gave so freely to all who knew her.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.