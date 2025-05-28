David Preston Tye

David Tye, beloved husband, artist, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home in California, Maryland, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. He is survived by his loving husband, Jason Butler Tye, who was his partner in life and creativity.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Sue Bray, and his father, David Tye. He also leaves behind his stepmother, Donna Tye, sister, Kim Tye, and three cherished aunts, and a multitude of cousins and friends who will remember him fondly.

A true lover of life, David found great joy in decorating, art, and music. His home reflected his vibrant spirit, filled with creativity and warmth. David’s passion for music resonated with everyone who had the pleasure of being part of his life, and his artistic touch will be missed by all.

David will be profoundly missed by those who loved him. His memory will live on in the hearts of family and friends, celebrating a life well-lived and the joy he brought to those around him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Friday May 30, 2025 at 6:00 PM. Arrangements provided by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Cancer Society, reflecting David’s love for his dear mother.