Richard Timothy Beuchert, 64, of Hughesville, MD passed away May 15, 2025. Richard was born December 29, 1960, in Washington DC.

Richard graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken in 1978, then went on to earn his associate’s degree from Charles County Community College. He began his career in the food industry, working at Perkins and Mick’s Quill Inn. Later, he transitioned into the carpentry field, showcasing his talents while working for Dean Larson. Though he eventually retired, Richard continued to stay active by working at Charlotte Hall Pizza Hotline, where he enjoyed the social interaction and camaraderie of coworkers and customers.

Richard had a deep love for gardening and possessed a remarkable talent for painting, crafting, and woodworking. He cherished the time spent with his rescue dog, Zeus, especially following the passing of his beloved dog, Rock. A passionate sports fan, he faithfully followed the Washington Redskins and the Nationals. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown, MD.

More than anything, “Uncle Tim/Timmy” treasured time with his family, especially the moments shared at Zekiah Farm. He also found great joy in riding his bicycle, which brought him both peace and exhilaration.

Richard will be remembered by his family and friends for his radiant smile, his unwavering willingness to help anyone in need, his sharp sense of humor, and his genuine kindness.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Jessie Beuchert, his brothers Joseph Jr., George and John Beuchert, and nephew Lawerence Beuchert.

Richard is survived by his sister Catherine “Katie” Beuchert, sisters-in-law’s Kitty Beuchert and Audrey Beuchert; nephew and nieces, Joseph “Joey” Beuchert III (Diane), Cynthia “Cindy” Beuchert, Chrissy Beuchert, Connie Wood (Keith), Daniel Beuchert (Dawn), George Beuchert Jr., Kyle Beuchert (Julieanne) and Denise Hawkins (Calvin); great nephews and nieces; Tyler (Taylor) and Cody Thorne, Joseph Beuchert IV, Alex Ellin, Keith Wood II, Carley and Abby Beuchert, Kayla and Theresa Hawkins, Lawerence Beuchert, and his great-great niece Ella.

The family will receive friends, Friday, May 30, 2025, from 9:30 am – 11:30 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD, 20622 followed by a mass of Christian burial at 12:00 noon, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 officiated by Father Chip Luckett. Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Zekiah Farms, Bryantown.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.