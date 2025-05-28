Sue Ann Yingling, 81, of California, MD (formerly of Leonardtown, MD) passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her loving family at her side.

Born November 3, 1943, in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Cover Jr. and Frances Cover (nee: Shewbridge).

Sue Ann married William Yingling in 1966 and was a dedicated and supportive military wife until Bill’s retirement from the United States Air Force in 1978.

After returning to Brunswick, Maryland, Sue Ann became a committed community leader andpublic servant. She devoted her life to civic engagement and education, leaving a positive impacton the communities she served.

Sue Ann served as an elected Frederick County (MD) Commissioner from 1990-1994. Prior to her role as county commissioner, she served on the Frederick County Board of Education from 1981 to 1986 and was a member of the Frederick County Planning Commission. As a government official,her focus was on smart growth, transparency and accountability in local government. She was also active in community affairs, serving as director of the Brunswick Potomac Foundation and chairing the Potomac River Festivals from 1977 through 1981. In recognition of her service, she was named Brunswick Distinguished Citizen in 1989. Her dedication to education was reflected in her involvement with the Frederick Community College Foundation, where she was honored with the Eagle Award in 2019 for her support and fundraising efforts. She was also dedicated to supporting youth programs, including Little League, Boy Scouts, and Midget Football. Sue Ann’s lifelong commitment to public service and community involvement left a lasting and meaningful legacy in Frederick County.

Above all, Sue Ann was a loving mother and a proud, devoted grandmother. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family; especially her grandchildren, Alexa and Jax, who brought endless pride and light to her life.

Sue Ann spent her final years at Discovery Commons Assisted Living Facility, where she was lovingly cared for by the staff, finding rest after a lifetime of caring for her family.

Sue Ann is survived by her beloved son, David Matthew Yingling (Julie) of Hollywood, MD: her grandchildren, Alexa and Jackson Yingling of Hollywood, MD; niece, Jackie Ellis (Chris), greatnieces, Helena Ellis and Kristin Whorton (Charlie), and extended family and friends. In addition to

her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Lt. Col. William Allen Yingling, Ph.D., USAF (Ret.), her son, W. Allen Yingling Jr.; and brother, Frank C. Cover III.

The family will receive friends for Sue Ann’s Life Celebration on May 28, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 7 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be held at noon on May 29, 2025, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 South Market St., Frederick, MD 21701.

Memorial contributions in Sue Ann’s memory may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, and the W. Allen Yingling Memorial Scholarship Fund at Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

