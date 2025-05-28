Cynthia Ann Smith Frey, daughter of Frederick F. and Shirley E. (Talbert) Smith Jr. was born April 9, 1951 in Baltimore, MD. She graduated from Hereford High School class of 1969 and continued her education with college and career-oriented classes.

On December 19, 1970, Cynthia was united in marriage to Tom Alfred Frey. To this union two adopted children Kimberly and Michelle; and two natural children Jennifer and Christopher were born. Cynthia being a military wife, home was various locations till retirement to Lexington Park, MD in 1984.

Cynthia was a member of the Lexington Park United Method Church where she took great joy in the operation of the church close closet along with a group of wonderful volunteers. Also, a member of the LPUMC she and her husband Tom became United Methodist NOMADS (Nomads On a Mission Active in Divine Service) volunteers traveling to projects in their RV.

Cynthia was a Special Education teacher at Great Mills High School for 15 years. She left a wonderful legacy of making every day count. She was proud of her children, and ten grandchildren whom she always talked about. She sold Home Interior and was the owner of Favorite Things (antiques, collectables, and gifts) located within Grand Mothers Store in Dowell, MD. Cynthia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Southern Maryland Blue Crab Fun Bunch RV Club she so enjoyed camping with. Cynthia enjoyed antique and doll collecting and she really loved shopping.

Cynthia passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025 due to pneumonia, having reached the age of seventy-four.

She is preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Shirley and her daughter Michelle.

Cynthia is survived by her husband Tom; Daughters Kimberly Frey and Jennifer Fenwick and son Christopher and his wife Deserae; and ten grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Service celebrated by Pastor Don Geller at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

