Michael Thomas Bell, 55, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his loving family at his side.

Born on February 7, 1970 at Marine Corps Base, Quantico Virginia, he is the second born son to Anne Bailey (Drury) Bell and Joseph Ernest Bell, II of Leonardtown, MD. Michael grew up in Leonardtown, MD and is a 1988 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken High School.

He left St. Mary’s to attend Catonsville Community College in Baltimore County where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in Mechanics. Mike remained in Baltimore after graduation, starting his career with Frankel Automotive, living a short drive from nearby Camden Yards. As an avid sports fan, he was a lifelong fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed spending his time with his father and brothers at motor cross events at Budds Creek and many NASCAR races. Eventually, he returned home to St. Mary’s County and quickly became the go-to mechanic for family and friends while working full-time for a Department of Defense contractor as a highly proficient and skilled machinist. He had extensive knowledge on the mechanics of just about everything, and if he didn’t know, he quickly figured it out. If he couldn’t fix it, it wasn’t fixable. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, whether it was a cookout, just hanging out watching a game or gathering at the family’s Annual 4th of July celebration (now in its 50th year).

In addition to his beloved parents, Anne and Ernie, Michael is also survived by his brothers: Joseph Bell (Kathy) of Leonardtown, MD, Patrick John Bell (Wendy) of Leonardtown, MD, and Steven Kirk Bell of Annapolis, MD; nieces and nephews: Alexandra Bell, Misty Bell, Brett Bell, Connor Bell, Jodi Wright, Jamie Dean and Jaclyn Bowen; and extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Michael’s Life Celebration on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Michael’s name to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

