We honor the life of Susan Matula, who passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025. It was a beautiful spring day. The sun was shining but the temperature was cool with a gentle breeze. The birds were singing and overhead, a pair of Red-tailed hawks were gliding on the air currents. A perfect day to walk through the woods with a dog before joining her waiting loved ones.

Susan had a deep love for her family, friends, and every animal she encountered. She will be remembered as a kind, caring, and generous person. Well-read and knowledgeable, you could always count on her for thoughtful advice. Sue enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to and observing nature, including wildlife—whether four-legged, two-legged, or winged—and gazing at the night sky.

Susan, the daughter of Ray and Anna Marie (Hrebik) Matula, had a wonderful childhood in Prince George’s County, Maryland. While working, she met her spouse, Donald Roberts, and together they lived in Chaneysville, Pennsylvania, for over 30 years. After Don passed away, Susan returned to Maryland to be closer to her family. She is survived by her siblings: Stephen, Denise (Poulin), Sandra, and Margaret, as well as her nieces and nephews: Jessica Smith (Matula) and her family, Nick, Trey, Blake, Kyra, Brooklynn, Summer, Camden, and Jordan Smith; Bethany Matula and her family, Aspen and Iris Matula; and Ray Matula. Additionally, she leaves behind many cousins, friends, and beloved pets.

Susan’s body was tired and struggling. She will be deeply missed. However, we know her soul is with those who have gone before her, whole, happy, pain-free, and finally, at peace.

A Memorial service be held for Susan on August 9th at Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please donate on Susan’s behalf to: Chesapeake Audubon Society (http://www.audubonchesapeake.org) or Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Beltsville, Maryland (https://www.holyapostlesorthodoxchurch.org).

May Susan’s memory be eternal!

Visitation Saturday, August 9, 2025

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736