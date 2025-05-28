Lawrence Edward “Larry” Barr, 63, of St. Leonard, formerly of North Beach, Maryland, passed away on May 16, 2025. He was born on July 1, 1961, in Negley, OH, and was the son of Lois Amelia (Oliver) Smith.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife Caron Elizabeth Barr of St. Leonard; son Jason Barr (Lauren); daughter Kristyn Barr; stepdaughters Angie Stickell (Les), and Wendy Hardisty (Chris); grandchildren Audrey, Avery, Haylee, Savannah, Brody, Ethan, and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Kolly, and Hazel; siblings Brenda Barr, William Barr, Lois Batten, and Scott Barr. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Smith; siblings Robert Barr, George McGinness, Kathy Howell, and Mary Lynn Levi.

Larry graduated from Northern High School and went on to work for the next 43 years with Hopkins & Wayson as a construction Superintendent. Larry was known to be a man of integrity and honesty. He was proud of his work and loved to point out the buildings he built. In his free time, Larry loved spending time at the beach, hanging out by the pool, going to cookouts, and going on vacations. He also enjoyed spending time outside in the yard, gardening, and birdwatching. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and his beloved dog, Poppy. Larry and Caron would have been married for 5 years in October. Larry and Caron loved watching Washington Nationals, Washington Redskins and NASCAR together. Larry was a very dedicated father. He was a den leader during the time his son was in the Cub scouts and filled in as a coach for his daughter’s softball team. Whatever his children needed, he would do.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Larry’s memory to the American Diabetes Association.