It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann Northedge, 87, of Dunkirk, on May 16, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was born on January 3, 1938, to Lewis and Anna Leatherman. Patricia married Jack Northedge on September 15, 1953.

They lived in Washington, D.C., and Hillside, MD, prior to moving to Dunkirk, MD, where they have resided for the past 52 years. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Jack Northedge. Together, they raised four daughters: Jacqueline Kelly (Howard) of Dunkirk; Pamela Shut (Lester) of Owings; Kathy Blake (David) of Sunderland; and Penny Sullivan of Lothian. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Caryn Wells (Wayne), Tiffani Accipiter (Chad), Christopher Sullivan, Joshua Blake (Elizabeth), and Michael Sullivan (Sarah); and seven great-grandchildren: Laney and Bailey Wells, Drew and Cole Accipiter, Kensington and Maverick Sullivan, and Emory Blake. Also surviving are her brother Edward Leatherman (Mary) of Frederick, MD, and former son-in-law and honorary son, Chris Sullivan of Owings.

She was employed by and retired from UPS after 25 years of service. Family was everything to her — she loved family gatherings, creating lasting memories, and treasured taking family photos. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lester and Lewis Leatherman.

Visitation Wednesday, May 21, 2025

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736

Services Thursday, May 22, 2025

11:00 AM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736