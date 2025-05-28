Richard Wayne Gordy

Today, we celebrate the life of Wayne, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, devoted community servant, and cherished friend, who passed away at the remarkable age of 91. He was born March 11, 1934 in Washington D.C. to John and Gladys Florence (Tyler) Gordy. Wayne’s boundless enthusiasm and joyful spirit touched everyone who knew him, brightening the lives of those around him with his kindness and his sharp, quick witted sense of humor.

He was a dedicated member of his church family and a true embodiment of selfless service. For an extraordinary 74 years, Wayne served with the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, many years along side his younger brother Russell, and he continued to give back as a driver for Calvert County Government’s community buses. His unwavering commitment to others left a lasting legacy. Wayne will be remembered for his love, generosity, and deep sense of community. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences.

He is survived by his brother Russell W. Gordy, his Son, Richard Wayne “Ricky” Gordy Jr. and his wife Roxanne, grandchildren Brandy Gordy, Joey Gordy and Amanda Shelton, and great-granddaughters Zoe and Mia Shelton as well as numerous nieces and nephews, especially his devoted niece Lynnie provided exceptional care for the past six years, ensuring he was surrounded by peace and compassion, as he quietly entered the spirit world. Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carolyn T. Gordy and son Robert William “Rob” Gordy.