Dennis Leonard Murphy, 77, of Dunkirk, Maryland, passed away peacefully at his home in his wife’s arms on May 19, 2025. Born on October 12, 1947, in Washington, D.C., Dennis was the beloved son of the late Grace Helwig Murphy and John Reginald Murphy. He was also preceded in death by his sister Margie Murphy and his brother Reginald John Murphy.

Dennis was a man of deep faith, generous spirit, and unwavering love for his family. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Ann Murphy, for 55 years—a partnership filled with devotion, laughter, and true friendship. Together, they raised two daughters who are the pride and joy of his life: Amy Murphy Kane (married to Michael Kane) and Mary Marie Umphries (married to Eric Umphries). He was a proud and loving “Pops” to Georgianna Umphries, EJ Umphries, and Zachary Kane.

To Dennis, Michael and Eric were never just sons-in-law—they were sons in every sense of the word. He was so proud to call them family, and he cherished the bond he shared with each of them.

His grandchildren meant the world to him. Pops spent countless hours playing cards and games with them, supporting them in their activities, and hosting the best sleepover parties with Grandma. The love, laughter, and memories they shared were some of his greatest joys in life.

Dennis never met a stranger. His gift for lifting others with a warm smile, encouraging words, or a friendly conversation left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered. He loved God, cherished his family, and valued the connections he made throughout his life.

One of the most treasured of those connections was his lifelong friendship with Olga Cope, who became like family (the “click”). Since meeting as neighbors in 1972, Dennis, Patricia, and Olga shared more than five decades of love, laughter, and support.

Dennis also had a tender heart for animals, especially a feral cat named Francis, who became a beloved companion. He spent countless hours feeding, petting, and even walking Francis—quiet, simple moments that brought him great joy.

Whether he was on the golf course, spending time with loved ones, or cheering someone up, Dennis lived his life with kindness, humor, and heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy of love, faith, and joy will continue to shine through the lives he touched.

A celebration of life will be held at Calvert Grace, Owings, Maryland on Tuesday, May 27. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Reception following interment. Dennis loved the color purple and crazy socks; to honor Dennis’s memory the family kindly asks you wear a touch of purple and/or crazy socks, or you will not be allowed to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Dennis’s memory by sharing a smile, offering a kind word, or doing something to brighten someone’s day—just as he always did.

Donations may also be made to Dennis’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.