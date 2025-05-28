Margaret Revelle, 87, of Friendship, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025 at La Casa assisted living in Annapolis, MD surrounded by family. She was born February 26, 1938, in Paris (now Owings), MD to Herbert C., Sr. and Charlotte (Manifold) Dowell. Margaret grew up in Paris, MD and graduated from Calvert High School. She married C. Franklin Revelle on October 18, 1958, in Paris, MD and moved to Friendship shortly after. Margaret and Franklin proudly raised their two children in Friendship.

Margaret enjoyed a career as a pharmacy technician at Calvert Arundel Pharmacy for thirty-seven years. She was a devoted member of Friendship United Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Margaret enjoyed travelling along with Franklin to bluegrass music festivals, travelling across country to visit her sister Elise in Idaho, and to many destinations in between; baking cakes, pies, and cookies for family, friends and church events, and most importantly spending time with her beloved friends and family, particularly her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children Tom Revelle, and Donna Revelle, along with her grandchildren, Laura Civetti and husband Aiden, and Brian Boellner, and extended family. She was preceded in death by husband Franklin, sister Elise Mills, and brothers John Dowell and Herbert Dowell, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at 11:00 am at Friendship United Methodist Church, 22 Friendship Road, Friendship, MD 20758 followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church. 22 W. Friendship Rd. Friendship, MD. 20758.