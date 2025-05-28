Michele Kline Richardson, 61, of Prince Frederick passed away May 22, 2025. She was born December 4, 1963 in Baltimore to William David and Donna Mae (Prokop) Kline. Michele was raised in Laurel before moving with her family to St. Leonard and graduating from Calvert High School in 1981. She then attended Charles County Community College where she obtained her nursing degree.

Michele married James Richardson on May 24, 1991 and they lived in Lusby before moving to Prince Frederick in 2024. She worked as a nurse at Calvert Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2013. For the majority of her career, Michele was an ER nurse and was also a Charge Nurse and the Director of Emergency Services. She was one of the first nurses to participate in the SAFE Nursing Program, which was also the first program in Southern Maryland. Michele enjoyed reading, crocheting, and watching crime and investigative shows.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Richardson and their children Brian Bowen of Lusby, James Richardson and his fiancée Sarah Bailey of Huntingtown, William Richardson of Lusby and Emily Richardson of Solomons, grandchild Carson Richardson, and her mother Donna Kline. Michele was preceded in death by her father William Kline.

Visitation Saturday, June 14, 2025

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

4030 Old Town Road PO Box 482 Huntingtown, MD 20639