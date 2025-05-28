John Herbert “Herbie” Johnson, Jr 76, passed away on May 24, 2025. Herbie was born on September 14, 1948 in Cheverly, MD to the late Elizabeth Ann Wilkinson Johnson and John Herbert Johnson, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Lothian, MD and graduated from Southern High School in 1966. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Lothian, MD.

After high school Herbie enlisted in the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1971. Herbie worked in the trucking business for 43 years retiring as owner and operator of Johnson’s Trucking.

In his early years Herbie liked working on the farm with family. He always cherished spending time with his family and friends. Driving was one of his favorite past times. Herbie enjoyed working in his garage where he rebuilt tractors and trucks and enjoyed yard work.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julia, two daughters, Nicole L. Ashe (Sean) and Amy J. Luckett (Mark), his five grandchildren, Brian (Amanda), Ethan (Logan), Shane, Sarah and Reid, and his four great-grandchildren, Layla, Carly, Brady and Bodhi. Herbie is survived by two sisters, Barbara Tucker (Dan) and Linda Gibson (David).

Visitation with the family will be held at Rausch Funeral Home, 8325 Mt Harmony Lane, Owings, MD on Sunday, June 8th from 1:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. A private service will follow at 2:30 P.M.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of John Herbert Johnson, Jr. to the American Cancer Society.