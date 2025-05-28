Nancy King Tarry Long, 85,

Nancy King Tarry Long, age 85, passed away May 26, 2025 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Maryland. She was born on December 5th, 1939 in Owings, MD to James Herbert King, Sr. and Ruby Estelle (Marcelas) King. Nancy was raised and educated in Calvert County. Nancy always loved school and valued education. She was in the National Honor Society in Calvert High School and served on the yearbook committee with her best friend since second grade, Janet Kulman. She was salutatorian of her graduating class.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) E. Tarry, Sr., on November 30, 1957. They were married for 58 years. While they always considered Calvert County their home, they traveled the world and lived in Turkey, Okinawa, and Australia. Nancy was a career civil servant, retiring from the Census Bureau in the mid-1990’s as a Supervisory Management Specialist in the Administrative Management Division. Nancy loved her family (especially, the grandchildren), singing in choirs (the Hallelujah chorus was her favorite), playing cards of any kind (bridge, in particular), and going to the theater (she knew every word to the Phantom of the Opera and Hamilton). She was a fabulous cook. She continued her education as an adult, graduating summa cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland while working full time and raising a family of four. She was a devoted, life-long Christian and loved the Lord; she enjoyed serving others and developed many deep friendships.

After Bill’s death from cancer in 2015, Nancy married Michael Terry Long September 12, 2020. They lived in the Baywoods retirement community in Annapolis, MD. Nancy and Mike both shared a love of travel and continued to see the world together. They lived an active lifestyle that included church, travel, exercise, dinner with friends, and going to the theater.

Nancy was preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Tarry, Sr., son Jon Michael Tarry, and sisters Joyce L. King and Sue Edwards. Surviving are her husband, Michael Terry Long; her brother, James Herbert King, Jr. (Bucky) and his wife, Helen; brother-in-law, Skip Edwards; sister, Patty Moore and her husband, Joe; son, William E. Tarry, Jr. (Bill) and his wife, Pat; daughter, Cristina Marie Wright and her husband, Doug; and son, Matthew James Tarry and his wife, Sherrie; nine grandchildren (William, Ryan, Katie, David, Kevin, Brad, Jake, Kyndall, and Christian) and six great grandchildren, as well as her beloved extended family members, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Hospice of the Chesapeake.