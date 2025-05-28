Annabelle Edmonds “Ann” Ruff

Annabelle Edmonds Ruff, affectionately known as Ann, passed away on May 17, 2025, after a courageous ten-month battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.

Born on April 10, 1947, in Vallejo, California, Ann was the youngest of four daughters of Evelyn and James Edmonds. From an early age, her deep well of compassion and strength was evident to all who knew her. She lived her life with unshakable love and devotion to her family, always ensuring that no one she cared for ever left her presence without feeling cherished.

Ann was the beloved widow of Gary Don Ruff, her devoted husband and life partner. Together they raised three children—Joe David Ruff, Tiffany Jo Gibson, and Megan Lee-Ann Jones. Ann’s life was defined by a fierce resilience: when Gary suffered a paralyzing injury while their daughters were still toddlers, she cared for him, raised their children, and sustained a demanding full-time career—all with grace and quiet courage.

Professionally, Ann spent most of her career as a psychiatric technician, where she provided compassionate care to countless individuals. Her work came to an unexpected end following an on-the-job injury caused by an attack from a patient, but she never lost her empathy for those struggling with mental health.

Her love extended beyond people to the animals she adored. Her sentimental nature, kindness, and boundless generosity left an indelible mark on the lives of those she touched. Her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to eight beloved grandchildren, in whose lives she was lovingly and actively involved.

Ann’s legacy is one of unwavering love, strength in adversity, and endless giving. She will be profoundly missed by her children, grandchildren, extended family, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial service celebrating Ann’s life will be held at 22747 Old Rolling Rd., Lexington Park, MD 20653. The date is yet to be determined.

Her life was a testament to the quiet heroism found in everyday acts of love—and she leaves behind a legacy that will live on in every heart she touched.

