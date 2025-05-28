Frances Lorraine Francisco, age 64, of Hollywood, MD, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home, on May 17, 2025. Born on November 27, 1960, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Michael Stanislaus (Stanley) Abell, Sr. and Ollie Virginia (Forrest) Abell. A lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, Frances was a graduate of St. John’s Catholic School (Hollywood, MD) and later graduated from St. Mary’s Academy (Leonardtown, MD) in 1979. After graduating from high school, Frances worked data entry at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD over the course of 11 years. It was during this time she met her beloved husband, James (Jim) Leroy Francisco, whom she married at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church (Hollywood, MD) on June 9, 1990. After celebrating almost two years of marriage, she welcomed her first child and discovered her true passion of being a stay-at-home mother.

Kind and gentle, Frances cared deeply about her family and took pride in being a loving wife and mother. Her pastimes included reading, listening to music, visiting family, and spending time with her two very- loved miniature dachshunds. Firm in her beliefs, Frances was a devout Catholic and her faith never wavered, even in the most difficult times. Frances’ beliefs in the Catholic faith helped her battle and survive an aggressive form of breast cancer. Her positive mindset through her breast cancer treatments were a great inspiration to her family and a prime example of her strength. In most recent years, Frances loved spending time with her two grandchildren of whom she was extremely proud.

Frances was preceded in death by her father Stanley Abell, her mother Ollie Virginia Abell, and her sister Mary Abell-Riffe.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim Francisco, of Hollywood, MD, daughter, Shannon (Francisco) Van Wormer (Alan), of California, MD, son, James Tyler Francisco, of Hollywood, MD, granddaughter, Frances (Frankie) Van Wormer, grandson, Lucas Van Wormer, and two miniature dachshunds, Scarlett and Buckeye.

Frances will be forever loved and missed by her family.

The family will receive loved ones and friends on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers recited by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:30 AM, in St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Rev. Raymond Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Cemetery, Hollywood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be James T. Francisco, Allan Abell, Michael S. Abell, Jr., Matt Abell, Alan Van Wormer, and Charles Francisco. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Ray Cook and Eugene Forrest.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.