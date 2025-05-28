Maryellen Georgeann Gray, 68, of Marbury, MD, passed away on May 6, 2025. Maryellen was born on January 9, 1957, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Robert L. Woelfl and Ruth Werner. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Angela Obney, and her brother, Wayne Hazen.

Maryellen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. For over a decade, Maryellen worked alongside her husband at Gray Brothers Market in Marbury, MD, where she helped create their renowned food. She worked at The Body Shop in White Plains, MD, as a trainer. Lastly, she worked with Florida Rock Industries in Nanjemoy, MD, where she drove a haul truck, ran the gravel pits, and later became their eagle watcher in the tower overlooking the plant’s largest ponds.

She was an active outdoorswoman, and you could often find her biking the Indian Head Rail Trail, hiking, being on the water, and snow skiing. She also enjoyed skeet shooting, relaxing on her back porch while enjoying nature, and attending concerts by local and mainstream bands. She was self-taught and proficient in making many of her own natural remedies, tinctures, and extracts from her gardens. She was such a free-spirited person; she could make friends with anyone. She enjoyed making everyone laugh with her jokes, impersonations, and the stories she would tell. Her laugh was contagious. She never said goodbye to anyone; it was always, “Love you, Later.”

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Silas Gray; her son, Jeffrey Obney; her daughter-in-law, Julie Obney; her daughters, Allison Biagi (Smith) and Robin Houser (Gray); and six grandchildren: Kayla Biagi, Kamryn Biagi, Jasper Obney, Hayden Houser, Juniper Obney, and Edward Houser Jr. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert H. Woelfl, Cheryl Woelfl Kane, and Dale Woelfl, along with numerous extended relatives and cherished friends.

Visitation will be held on May 30, 2025, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Chapel Point, Port Tobacco, Maryland, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Indian Head, MD.