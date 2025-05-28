Kirt Thomas Riegler, 59, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 10, 1965 in Wayne County, Michigan, he was the son of the late Edward Riegler and Carol Riegler. Kirt served in the U. S. Air Force for over twenty-two years before Honorably Retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. After his military career, Kirt served as a Program Manager for the American Diabetes Association. He loved listening to Van Halen, was a devoted Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed spending time and helping his many friends and extended family.

Kirt is survived by his wife Miriam; siblings Eric, Terri (Rex), and Kelley; and his dog, Skyler. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Tracie.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 4 PM to 8 PM with Prayers starting at 4 PM at Raymond Funeral Service 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Piscataway), 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735 with Father Samuel Plummer officiating.

Interment will take place at the Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22201. Please Note: The Arlington Boulevard entrance to Columbia Gardens Cemetery is currently closed due to renovation of the main road and surrounding property. Please use the Oakland Street gate to enter and exit the cemetery. Please view this map for the location of the Oakland Street entrance (for GPS purposes, use 100 North Oakland Street and the entrance to the cemetery will be across from that address): https://www.columbiagardenscemetery.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/CGC-Entrance-Map-Flier.pdf

In lieu of flowers, Kirt requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/. Please send e-card to [email protected].