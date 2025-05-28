Floyd Franklin Dilsaver, born on October 27, 1934, in Quantico, Virginia, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2025 in his home in Waldorf, MD. A man of humble beginnings, Floyd was one of eight children in a family that faced many hardships. He left school early to help support his family after his father’s departure, demonstrating resilience and a strong work ethic that would define his life.

Floyd met and married Brenda Miller, and together they built a loving family. He was a devoted father to his four children: Cathy Bryant, Floyd “Butch” Dilsaver Jr., Michael Dilsaver, and Lori Ann Mendoza. Floyd and Brenda welcomed and raised their grandson as their own son, David Hoefner, exemplifying their unwavering commitment to family.

Throughout his career, Floyd worked as a painter, dedicating many years to his craft and earning the respect of those around him. His hard work and dedication extended beyond his profession, as he was a loving and generous family man who cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Floyd’s legacy is one of perseverance, love, and dedication. He leaves behind a family who will cherish his memory and carry forward his spirit.

He is survived by his sister Joyce Ann, 3 children: Cathy, Michael, Lori Ann, and David, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great, great grandchildren and many friends whose lives he touched.

His son Butch and siblings Gene, William, Frank, Johnny, Dorothy, and Betty Lou predeceased him.

Floyd will be cremated and a graveside service will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Columbia Memorial Park, 12005 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Charles County Humane Society.

Rest in peace, Floyd. Your strength and love will be missed but never forgotten.