Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Active Member, Joscelynne Pannone age 21

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department is saddened to announce the sudden passing of active member, Joscelynne Pannone, of Fire Division 3.

Joscelynne joined the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department in September 2021. First as a member of EMS 3, and later transferring to Fire 3. Prior to her time at Waldorf, Joscelynne was a member of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

During her time at Waldorf, Joscelynne assisted with the fire prevention program at Company 3, in addition to providing emergency services even while she was continuing her education.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, however, weather was cited as a contributing factor. On May 28, 2025 at approximately 2:30 a.m., vehicle one was traveling on I 81 S, in the area of MM 79.4, East Hanover Township, Dauphin County. When vehicle 1 lost control on the wet road and traveled onto the right shoulder of the highway, where it struck the rear of a parked tractor trailer. The operator, Joscelynne Pannone age 21, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupant of the tractor trailer was not injured. This incident is still under investigation.

Please keep her family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Funeral details will be forthcoming at a later date.