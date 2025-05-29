Three Children Transported to Hospital After Dog Attack in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 20800 block of Freedom Run Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported animal bite.

Multiple 911 callers reported a dog got out of the crate and bit at least five people.

Police arrived on the scene to find 6 children and one adult in the residence. Deputies utilized a fire extinguisher and other means to contain the dog within a bedroom and began removing all occupants from the house.

Multiple off-duty medical personnel responded to the scene to begin rendering aid to the children who suffered bites/lacerations, including one child who was suffering from serious injuries to the face.

Three ambulances responded to the scene and transported one child to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries. Two additional children were transported with minor injuries.

Four children and one adult were not transported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with the St. Mary’s County Animal Control are investigating the attack.

Updates will be provided when they become available.