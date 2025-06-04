UPDATE: GoFundMe Started for Victim Who Remains in Critical Condition After Fatal Head-on Collision in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 6/4/2025: Rowley suffered critical injuries and is currently continuing to fight for her life.

The family has started a GoFundMe due to her severe injuries and medical costs.

Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident or events leading up to it, and has not yet provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at [email protected].

UPDATE 5/30/2025: On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 25000 block of Mechanicsville Road.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a 2018 Toyota Highlander, operated by Marjorie Swann Boyers, 79, of Chaptico, collided head-on with a 2013 Chrysler 200, operated by Megan Nicole Rowley, 31, of Mechanicsville. A juvenile passenger was also in the Chrysler at the time of the crash.

Boyers was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rowley and the juvenile were transported by air to an area trauma center and remain in critical condition.

Due to the severity of the incident, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and has since assumed the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that Boyers was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of Rowley’s vehicle.

At this time, speed and driver impairment are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident or events leading up to it, and has not yet provided a statement, is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337, or by email at [email protected].



UPDATE @ 2:27 p.m.: Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded and landed at the scene with Trooper 2 and Trooper 7.

Trooper 2 transported one unknown aged female to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with Life-threatening injuries.

Trooper 7 transported one patient to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

The third patient was declared deceased upon arrival.

Police continue to investigate the two vehicle crash and updates will be provided at a later time.



On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 13:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Yowaiski Mill Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene within second of dispatch to confirm a two vehicle head-on style collision with three trapped and one unresponsive.

The unresponsive victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene. A helicopter is responding to land nearby due to two patients suffering life-threatening injuries while still trapped and pinned.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Seventh District are responding to the scene.

Mechanicsville Road will be closed for the next 3 to 6 hours. Use alternate routes of travel.

Updates will be provided when they become available.