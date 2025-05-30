UPDATE: Victim Fatally Struck by Vehicle Identified as 44-Year-Old Waldorf Man

UPDATE 5/30/2025: On Friday, May 30, 2025, at approximately 1:58 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with Charles County Sheriff Deputies responded to United States Route 301 north of Smallwood Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a Chevrolet Traverse operated by Christian Watson age 21 of White Plains, MD, was traveling north on United States Route 301 north of Smallwood Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian identified as Edward Coates age 44 of Waldorf, MD was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of United States Route 301.

For unknown reasons, Mr. Coates entered the travel path of the Chevrolet and was subsequently struck. Mr. Coates was not in a marked crosswalk or implied crosswalk.

Medical Services performed life saving measures on Mr. Coates, however he was ultimately pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is continuing. (25-MSP-017190)



