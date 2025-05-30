Southern Maryland Placed Under Tornado Watch and Flood Watch As Severe Thunderstorms Head Our Way

TODAY, Friday, May 30th, 2025. The National Weather Service has placed St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s Counties under a Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire region until midnight. A couple tornadoes are possible during this time, while also bringing a threat for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

A Flood Watch for potential flash flooding is in effect for the entire outlook area tonight until May 31, at 06:00 AM.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday

No hazardous weather is expected at this time – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotters have been activated.