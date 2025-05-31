Four Transported to Trauma Centers After Serious Crash in La Plata

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 2:36 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road and Chestnut Hill Place in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported a two vehicle collision with one trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one trapped and four patients for transport.

Crews extricated the patient in under 22 minutes from dispatch.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2 and landed nearby.

Trooper 2 transported two patients to two area trauma centers with serious injuries.

The third patient, a 31-year-old female, was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. The fourth patient, a 27-year-old female, was also transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Photos courtesy of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

Police are investigating the collision.