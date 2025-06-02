California Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty of Neglected Dog in St. Mary’s County Sentenced to 5 Days in Jail

Javonte Marcel Bonds, 33, of California, was convicted of animal cruelty in St. Mary’s County District Court after authorities discovered a severely neglected dog linked to his residence. Bonds pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 85 days suspended, and ordered to serve 5 days of active incarceration. He will also be under 18 months of supervised probation, and was ordered to pay $964.46 in restitution. Three additional related charges were placed on the stet docket, meaning they were not pursued further but could be reopened under certain circumstances.

The case began on January 16, 2025, when Deputy J. Senatore of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of animal cruelty at the St. Mary’s County Animal Shelter in California. Upon arrival, he met with Animal Control Officer Stephanie Welch, who was in possession of a pit bull that had been picked up as a stray on January 13. Due to the dog’s poor physical condition, it had already been transported to Solomons Veterinary Clinic for emergency evaluation.

According to the clinic’s report, the examining veterinarian, documented that the dog suffered from severe facial trauma, including swelling, lacerations, and open wounds. Additional findings included vision impairments, suspected overbreeding, widespread hair loss, red and irritated skin, inflamed paws, scabbing across the body, and large pressure sores on the elbows. The dog also had overgrown nails, teeth covered in brown material, and a receding gum line. The clinic released the dog back to Animal Control with a series of prescribed medications for treatment.

The following day, animal shelter staff conducted their own intake evaluation and described the dog’s condition as showing extensive and severe medical issues. These included continued hair loss, red and inflamed skin, difficulty walking, extreme weakness, suspected hearing and vision problems, signs of infection, and tapeworms. Staff noted the dog’s vaginal area was severely swollen and sagging, and its teeth were described as a combination of rotten, broken, and falling out, with open wounds inside the mouth.

Deputy Senatore personally observed the dog and described her as “extremely malnourished,” stating she was not very responsive to touch and had difficulty standing. He noted, “Her spine was clearly visible through her skin,” and that she eventually laid back down after struggling to remain upright.

A microchip scan revealed the dog was registered to Javonte Marcel Bonds, who had reclaimed it from the Tri County Animal Shelter in 2015. When Animal Control contacted Bonds at his residence, he acknowledged that the dog had not received any veterinary care since he took ownership. Bonds reportedly told Officer Welch that the dog’s skin had been irritated for months, but he did not seek treatment because he had been busy with work. He also claimed the dog’s facial injuries were caused by wildlife after she had gone missing the night of January 12.

The dog was seized by Animal Control shortly thereafter, with Bonds signing the necessary paperwork. According to court documents, the dog had been located in close proximity to Bonds’ home on Elm Brook Drive in California.

Bonds was officially charged with four misdemeanor counts: two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of failure to provide proper care, including nutritious food and veterinary attention. He entered a guilty plea on May 29, 2025, and was sentenced by Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser the following day. As part of the sentence, Bonds must comply with supervised probation terms through late 2026.