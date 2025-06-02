Calvert Department of Public Works Conducting Annual Fire Hydrant Inspections June 2nd to 13th, 2025

The Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division advises that annual fire hydrant inspections will occur June 2-13, 2025.

The inspections will start in the Prince Frederick area at Armory Square and continue south through Kenwood, St. Leonard, Lusby, concluding in Solomon’s.

Contractors will inspect the hydrants for proper operation, maintenance and flow testing, which may result in temporary discoloration of the water. If you experience discolored water, please run your tap until the water clears.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this essential maintenance period.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Water & Sewerage Division at [email protected] or 410-535-1600, ext. 2329.