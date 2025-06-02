Two Teens Flown to Trauma Center After Being Ejected from ATV in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at approximately 12:41 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Trapp Road in Dameron, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single four-wheeler had flipped and ejected both occupants, with one patient located laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical services evaluated both patients and consulted with an area trauma center due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 19-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female who both had lost consciousness. Flight medics were advised the male was intoxicated.

Police are investigating the collision.

