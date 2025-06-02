Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man on Child Pornography Charges

Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man on Thursday on charges related to the production, possession and viewing of child pornography.

Edwin Antonio Valdez Olivar, 41, of Beltsville, Maryland is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, seven counts of accessing and viewing child pornography, and seven felony counts of charges related to causing the production of child pornography.

Beginning in December 2024, troopers with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession and viewing of child pornography. Through the investigation, Olivar was identified as receiving photos and images depicting child pornography on his cellular phone.

On May 29, troopers from the Computer Crimes Unit and College Park Barrack, with assistance from other law enforcement agencies including the Prince George’s County Police Department and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, served a warrant at Olivar’s residence in Beltsville. Olivar was arrested without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office for Crime Prevention and Policy and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.