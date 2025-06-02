Waldorf Woman Faces Felony Drug Charges After Admitting to Selling Fentanyl in Calvert County

Amy Lynn Letcher, 43, of Waldorf, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a late-night encounter with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office led to her arrest and the discovery of fentanyl, suspected fake drugs, and various items of drug paraphernalia. The incident occurred on May 1, 2025, in the parking lot of a closed business along Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

According to court documents, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a deputy on patrol observed a blue Subaru parked halfway on a grassy hill and partially in the lot of Holiday Auto and Trailer Sales, which was closed at the time. The vehicle’s brake lights were on, indicating it was occupied. The deputy approached to check on the welfare of the driver and determine whether the vehicle had broken down or been involved in an accident. The driver was identified as Amy Lynn Letcher, who stated she was playing “Pokémon Go” and had not realized her vehicle was no longer fully parked in the lot but halfway up the hill.

While speaking with Letcher, the deputy noticed an opened gelatin capsule in the center console of the vehicle, containing a light powder residue. The deputy, drawing on prior experience and narcotics training, recognized this as a common method for storing illegal substances. He noted that gelatine capsules are meant to be swallowed whole and are not typically used for open storage. When asked about the capsule, Letcher stated it was “urinary tract infection medication that was old,” but she could not explain why the capsule was open or still in the vehicle.

Due to these observations, the deputy initiated a probable cause search of the vehicle to determine whether the capsule contained a prescription medication and to locate any documentation supporting her explanation. During the search, another deputy discovered several small plastic baggies containing a white powder residue, along with blue bags, paper folds made from lottery tickets, and a brown wallet holding cut straws and a Visa card with Letcher’s name on it. All items were identified as common drug paraphernalia.

Letcher was placed under arrest and searched. A female deputy located additional drug-related items concealed in Letcher’s bra, including three plastic baggies with white powder residue, one baggie with gray/brown powder, two blue cut straws, one orange cut straw, two paper folds containing white powder residue, one plastic “rip-off” baggie, and another plastic bag missing a corner—an indicator, according to investigators, of packaging for drug distribution.

After being advised of her Miranda rights by Deputy Campbell, Letcher voluntarily waived her rights and agreed to speak with deputies. According to official statements, Letcher told Deputy Campbell that “some of the bags located had a mixture of fentanyl in them” and “the other bags contained baking soda.” She confirmed that she used and sold the fentanyl mixture and said she “sells to support her own habit.” Letcher further admitted that she uses baking soda as a fake controlled dangerous substance and “sells it to other individuals to make money to support her drug habit.”

All seized items were submitted for forensic testing by the Maryland State Police. Authorities noted that the evidence and Letcher’s statements supported several criminal charges. These include felony counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution or possession with intent to distribute a fake controlled dangerous substance, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a non-cannabis controlled dangerous substance and multiple counts of possession of CDS paraphernalia, including capsules, baggies, straws, and paper folds containing suspected fentanyl residue.

Letcher was initially held without bond after her arrest on May 2, 2025, but was granted release on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond during a bail review hearing on May 5, 2025, before Judge Michelle R. Saunders. She is being represented by the Calvert County Public Defender’s Office. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2025, in the Calvert District Court.