Naval Air Station Patuxent River Announces Closure of Gate 1 on Tuesday, June 3rd, 2025
Naval Air Station Patuxent River announced that Gate 1 will be closing for over 2 hours for barrier maintenance on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Pax River’s Gate 3 will remain open until 11 a.m. June 3 to accommodate traffic.
Delays will be expected throughout the area.
