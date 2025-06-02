Two Arrested After Police Recover Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Cocaine After Traffic Stop in Lexington Park





On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Lei Drive for an equipment violation.

The driver, identified as James Perry Bond, 34, of Lexington Park, was known to deputies as an unlicensed individual.

During the stop, deputies observed suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the driver, the front-seat passenger, identified as Amanda Lynn Cantrell, 40, of California, MD, and the car led to the discovery of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 36 grams of suspected cocaine, and 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Bond was arrested and charged with eight counts, including

Two counts of CDS – possession with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount

Two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance

One count conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount

Cantrell was arrested and charged with nine counts, including

Two counts of CDS – possession with intent to distribute

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount

Possession – CDS paraphernalia

Two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance

One count conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.