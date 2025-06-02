Two Arrested After Police Recover Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Cocaine After Traffic Stop in Lexington Park

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Lei Drive for an equipment violation.
The driver, identified as James Perry Bond, 34, of Lexington Park, was known to deputies as an unlicensed individual.
During the stop, deputies observed suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia in the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the driver, the front-seat passenger, identified as Amanda Lynn Cantrell, 40, of California, MD, and the car led to the discovery of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 36 grams of suspected cocaine, and 34 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Bond was arrested and charged with eight counts, including
- Two counts of CDS – possession with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount
- Two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance
- One count conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount
Cantrell was arrested and charged with nine counts, including
- Two counts of CDS – possession with intent to distribute
- Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount
- Possession – CDS paraphernalia
- Two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance
- One count conspiracy to possess a controlled dangerous substance in a large amount
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown to await bond hearings.